blood donation

Jacksonville native Roger North, 79, gave blood occasionally until his 9-year-old granddaughter Tessa-Lynn developed leukemia.
IV bags filled with what's called normal saline are used to treat problems ranging from vomiting to lightheadedness. But evidence for the use of saline over other intravenous options is scant.
Following the holidays and a snap of unusually cold weather, some Northeast Florida hospitals are dealing with dangerously-low blood supplies. At least...
It’s been about a year since a gunman killed 49 people in Orlando’s Pulse Night Club – a popular spot among members of the lesbian, gay bisexual, and...
OneBlood, South Florida’s main blood supplier, started screening all blood donors for the Zika virus last week. But, as experts explains, this safety...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may be lifting regulations on blood donations from gay men. The move comes after pressure from activists in the...
Since the mass shooting in Orlando, there has been a huge response from people who want to donate blood. And, while the current blood donations are...
The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it will now allow gay men to donate blood, but there's a catch.Donors can not have had sex with…