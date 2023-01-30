Physician panel discusses recent health care headlines

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we examine the latest health care headlines with our monthly medical roundtable panelists.

Among the topics: a decline in COVID and flu cases, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to prohibit COVID vaccine mandates, and a drop in cancer death rates in the country since 1991 - except for prostate cancer, especially among Black men.

The guests:

Dr. Dacre Knight, internist, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville.

internist, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville. Dr. Sunil Joshi , allergist and immunologist and immediate past president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation.

, allergist and immunologist and immediate past president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation. Dr. Daniel Correa, deputy chief of neurology, Montefiore Medical Center in New York, and co-host of the "Brain & Life Podcast."

We also speak with Dr. Michael Rucker, author of "The Fun Habit: How the Pursuit of Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life."

