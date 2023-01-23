© 2022 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID case count shows a decrease as deaths near 85,000

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published January 23, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST
florida covid map well.jpg

The number of reported new COVID-19 cases started to subside last week, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

Meantime, nearly 85,000 Florida residents have died with COVID since the pandemic started in 2020.

The data showed that 21,949 new cases were reported from Jan. 13 to Thursday, down from 28,252 during the week that started Jan. 6 and from 31,675 during the week that started Dec. 30.

If the trend continues, it would mark an end to a significant increase that began around Thanksgiving that scientists are blaming on the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, which quickly becoming the dominant strain in parts of the U.S. during the winter.

Experts were concerned about a winter “tripledemic” respiratory illnesses, amid a rise in COVID, RSV and flu. Over the past few weeks, RSV and flu rates have decided, experts say.

State data showed that a reported 84,927 residents had died as of Thursday, up from a reported 84,176 two weeks earlier. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

Florida has one of the worst rates for COVID vaccine boosters in the country.

The Florida Department of Health releases COVID-19 data every two weeks

Information from Health News Florida's Stephanie Colombini was used in this report.

Health News Florida
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida
