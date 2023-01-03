© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Here's where your Florida county ranks when it comes to child health and education

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published January 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST
iStock
/

The 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index ranks the 67 counties based on data from the national Kids Count project. It compares child well-being on 16 indicators in the areas of economic well-being, education, health and family and community.

A new report from the Florida Policy Institute shows the state has not made much progress when it comes to improving outcomes for children's health and education.

The 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index, which ranks the 67 counties based on data from the national Kids Count project, said St. John's County was best, and Madison County was worst.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, Sarasota County came in highest at 17, with DeSoto County the lowest at 66.

See a map of the county-by-county rankings here.

Norin Dollard with the Florida Policy Institute said where counties placed is not an accident -- supporting programs make a difference.

"The counties that have better rankings, they tend to be better resourced. And there's investments in childcare and education and other things that enable children to thrive."

Dollard said counties with lower rankings tend to either have 'dis-invested' in kids, or they just don't invest to the same degree as other counties.

"We need the kind of policies that support our safety nets, so they contribute to kids having healthy meals, to have stable housing, and income assistance where that's needed."

On a statewide basis, Florida was in the lower half nationwide, coming in at 35th for the third straight year.

Copyright 2023 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags
Health News Florida children's healthFlorida Policy InstituteKids Counteducation
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
See stories by Daylina Miller