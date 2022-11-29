Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts foundation work on a new oncology building

The city of Jacksonville has issued a construction permit for the $76.27 million foundation and shell of the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building.

The Robins & Morton Group of Orlando is the contractor and Perkins & Will of Atlanta is the architect. Prosser Inc. is the civil engineer.

Site work has been underway at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville campus. Completion is expected in early 2025.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT News partner.

