Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts foundation work on a new oncology building

WJCT News | By Karen Brune Mathis - Jacksonville Daily Record
Published November 29, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST
Mayo Clinic is building a $233 million integrated oncology building.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The city issued has a permit for the three-story facility, which will include proton beam and carbon ion treatment rooms, exam areas and more.

The city of Jacksonville has issued a construction permit for the $76.27 million foundation and shell of the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building.

The Robins & Morton Group of Orlando is the contractor and Perkins & Will of Atlanta is the architect. Prosser Inc. is the civil engineer.
Site work has been underway at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville campus. Completion is expected in early 2025.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT News partner.
Karen Brune Mathis - Jacksonville Daily Record