-
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office has reached a $20 million settlement in a probe into whether a major cancer-treatment firm improperly worked with…
-
A federal judge has given both sides until Wednesday to submit briefs in a legal battle over a new state law challenged by a major cancer-treatment…
-
A cancer patient is having trouble getting treatment because of a name change he says he knew nothing about, the Ocala Star-Banner reports. Brett Pillar,…
-
A South Carolina rescue dog is recovering after University of Florida veterinarians were able to remove a 9-pound tumor from its head.Bubbles, a…
-
A Pembroke Pines chiropractor who was allowed to keep practicing after pleading guilty in the 1980s to defrauding insurance companies is in trouble again,…