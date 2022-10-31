Researchers in DeLand are looking for participants for an RSV vaccine trial

Researchers in Central Florida are looking for people to enroll in clinical trials for a combination RSV, COVID and flu vaccine.

Respiratory syncytial, or RSV, usually causes mild flu-like symptoms in most people, but in children under 1 and adults 65 and older, it can be deadly.

Cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Central Florida, which is why Dr. Bruce Rankin, medical director at Accel Research Site in DeLand, says participants in the research can save lives.

“Now, with some of the newer technology we’re using in development of vaccines, we have a better chance of being able to get a valuable RSV vaccine available. And so it’s going to help limit, hopefully, the hospitalizations in the future for both children and people over 60. Because there’s still about 14,000 or so deaths a year for adults over 60 because of RSV,” says Rankin, who runs the trials at Accel Research Sites. .



Rankin says anyone 50 and older can enroll.

“So, what it involves, for the current trial that is enrolling, is having been vaccinated for the original series of COVID with and without a booster, 50 years of age and older, and have not had a recent flu shot. So the group that we’re doing now is a combination between flu, COVID vaccine and RSV.”

Rankin expects a single shot for RSV to be available by the new year and a combination RSV, COVID and flu shot to be ready by next fall.

To find out how you can enroll in a clinical trial, visit accelresearchsites.com.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.