Circle K locations in Florida will soon be selling marijuana products

One of the country's largest marijuana producers has signed a deal with Circle K to sell its licensed products in spaces owned by the convenience store chain in Florida.

Green Thumb Industries announced Wednesday that it will open about 10 "RISE Express" medical marijuana dispensaries adjacent to Circle K locations across Florida starting next year.

Only marijuana for medical purposes can be sold in Florida, so sales will be restricted to those with medical marijuana cardholders. According to the Florida Department of Health, there are about 700,000 registered cardholders in the state,

Still Green Thumbs sees the arrangement as a major step in the normalization of cannibas sales.

“The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer," Ben Kovler, Green Thumb founder and CEO, said in a news release. "Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis,”

“The new RISE Express model is a huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store.”

The Rise Express dispensaries will not be inside the convenience stores but in leased space with a separate entrance.

It will sell various cannabis products, including smokable marijuana, gummies and vapes to anyone with a medical marijuana card.

The release did not specify the number of dispensaries it will open during its first phase of the rollout, but said Circle K operates around 600 locations in Florida.

The products will be cultivated at a new 28-acre facility in Ocala that the company will open by the end of the year, according to the release. Green Thumb also has a processing facility in Homestead.

It already operates seven retail stores in the state, including one Pinellas Park.

