Trulieve adds $5 million to Florida's recreational marijuana initiative

The medical cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5 million this past week to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, according to a newly filed finance report.

In all, Trulieve has contributed $10 million to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is trying to get the initiative on the 2024 ballot.

The committee had not received any other contributions as of Sept. 2, according to its finance report.

The committee also paid $5 million last week to Missouri-based Axiom Strategies for what the report described as “signatures/petitions.”

The committee will have to submit 891,589 valid petition signatures to put the measure on the 2024 ballot.

The Adult Personal Use of Marijuana proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for nonmedical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”