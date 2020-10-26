-
With many Americans dying of COVID-19, it's important to document your wishes for your care should you get seriously ill. Doing so can ease the way for family in difficult moments.
-
A Florida law mandating that hospice and palliative-care physicians check a statewide database to ensure patients aren’t shopping around for opioids is…
-
Less than a year after the Florida Legislature passed a sweeping bill that requires physicians to check a statewide database before ordering opioids for…
-
Turkey dinner with a side dish of death isn't everyone's idea of a festive meal. But end-of-life planning advocates say the holidays are an ideal time to have these conversations with family members.
-
One Florida lawmaker's effort to provide clear guidance for end-of-life care turned into a conversation on death, and euthanasia. Republican Senator...
-
More times than she can count, Dr. Carin van Zyl has heard terminally ill patients beg to die. They tell her they can’t handle the pain, that the nausea…
-
Measures that would legalize full-strength medical marijuana for terminally ill patients received preliminary approval from House and Senate committees…
-
Terminally ill patients in the final stages of life could get easier access to medical care under legislation being pushed by a powerful committee...