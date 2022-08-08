UF health care experts discuss considerations for kids returning to school

In this episode of WJCT's What’s Health Got to Do with It? experts discuss the biggest health care issues facing students returning to the classroom or the college campus. They weigh in on physical, mental, sexual and dietary health care considerations with their best tips for making informed decisions for your students.

The guest are:

Dr. Adriana Cantville , pediatrician; Jacksonville medical director of pediatrics, UF Health.

, pediatrician; Jacksonville medical director of pediatrics, UF Health. Dr. Jeff Goldhagen , professor, chief of the Division of Community and Societal Pediatrics, UF College of Medicine, Jacksonville; former director, Duval County Health Department.

, professor, chief of the Division of Community and Societal Pediatrics, UF College of Medicine, Jacksonville; former director, Duval County Health Department. Jon Vredenburg, registered dietician, manager of UF Health’s Employee Wellness Program.



