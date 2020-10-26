-
Palm Beach county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a needle exchange program through a nonprofit called Rebel Recovery.
The coronavirus pandemic feels eerily familiar to people who faced the AIDS crisis. It triggers memories of confusion over how the disease is transmitted and huge numbers of people dying quickly.
Doctors say a Brazilian man who was infected with the AIDS virus has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an…
A South Florida researcher is looking into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on older people living with HIV.
Stigma, poverty, immigration issues and access to care are among the main causes to blame for Florida’s high rates of HIV and AIDS .
Ivette Naida says keeping tabs on her HIV medication can be a daunting task.Naida lives underneath a Miami highway overpass with several other homeless…
An unprecedented five-year study aimed to find out whether the treatments to stop the spread of HIV in the West would work in sub-Saharan Africa.
As head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar is charged with making Trump's plan to end HIV in the U.S. by 2030 work. "We have an historic opportunity," he tells NPR.
A Leon County circuit judge has rejected a request for a temporary injunction in a dispute involving a Medicaid contract to provide care to HIV and AIDS…
An ongoing legal battle over which managed-care plan should be picked by the state to provide care to low-income AIDS and HIV patients in South Florida…