Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

US diverts COVID funds to secure vaccines amid stalemate

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
joe biden covid briefing.jpeg
AP
President Joe Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Jan. 4, 2022. More than $10 billion in coronavirus relief funds is being diverted from orders of at-home rapid tests and other pandemic-related efforts. The White House on Wednesday blamed the move on a funding crunch and said it's trying to come up with money to secure the next generation of vaccines and treatments for some high-risk Americans.

The White House said it has been left with “no choice” but to cut back on orders of at-home rapid tests and funding for research and development of new COVID vaccines.

More than $10 billion in coronavirus relief funds is being diverted from orders of at-home rapid tests and other pandemic-related efforts.

The White House on Wednesday blamed the move on a funding crunch and said it's trying to come up with money to secure the next generation of vaccines and treatments for some high-risk Americans.

The Biden administration has been warning for months of the potential for rationing and other tough trade-offs if Congress doesn’t act.

Negotiations for more funding broke down earlier this year over President Joe Biden’s plans to end pandemic-related public health restrictions on U.S. borders that severely curtailed migration.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19Biden administrationCongress
