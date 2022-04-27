© 2020 Health News Florida



Orange County Commission approves Pino as director of Health Services

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published April 27, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
Raul Pino Orange Co Director of Health Services.jpg
Orange County
Dr. Raul Pino is the director of the Health Services Department for Orange County. He previously served as chief health officer for the state Department of Health in Orange County.

Pino was the state’s chief health officer for Orange County for three years. In his new job, will oversee Corrections Health Services, the drug-free office, the medical clinic, Animal Services and mosquito control.

The Orange County Commission on Tuesday approved the appointment of Dr. Raul Pino as director of the county Health Services Department.

Pino was the state’s chief health officer for Orange County for three years. He was placed on leave by the Department of Health in January and investigated after he sent an email to staff encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations.

He returned to his state post in March under a six-month corrective action plan.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings supported Pino, praising him as “our trusted partner and friend” during the pandemic.

He begins his county job Monday and will oversee Corrections Health Services, the drug-free office, the medical clinic, Animal Services and mosquito control.

Pino’s starting salary is $172,016.

Pino replaces Yolanda Martinez, who resigned last month effective April 1.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Health News Florida Orange CountyFlorida Department of Health
Joe Byrnes
