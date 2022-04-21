AP-NORC survey finds that most respondents want masks for travelers

A poll finds that a majority of people in the United States continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 56% of those surveyed favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks.

That compares with 24% opposed and 20% who say they’re neither in favor nor opposed.

Interviews for the poll were conducted before a federal judge in Tampa on Monday struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn the judge’s order.