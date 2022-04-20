© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

The DOJ will appeal the transportation mask ruling by a federal judge

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published April 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia in May 2021.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia in May 2021.

This decision to appeal comes just two days after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled against the federal mask mandate.

Don't put those masks away just yet.

The U.S. Justice Department said it's appealing the ruling by a Tampa-based federal judge that voided the mask mandate for public transportation.

DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said a notice of appeal had been filed in light of the determination by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that wearing a mask "remains necessary to protect the public health."

The CDC said it had asked the DOJ to appeal. The public health agency continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings and says "wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as the transportation corridor."

The Biden administration had previously insinuated that it might appeal the ruling by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle after checking with the CDC.

The department's decision to appeal comes just two days after Mizelle ruled that the CDC had exceeded its authority and had failed to follow proper rule-making procedures.

After the judge's ruling on Monday, many airlines ditched their requirements for passengers to wear masks while traveling.


Jaclyn Diaz
