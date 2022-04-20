Disney World says face masks are now optional for all areas of the resort

lt Disney World has lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on Florida property.

Masks are still recommended, though not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation.

The move comes after a nationwide mask mandate aboard public transportation struck down by a federal judge on Monday.



Character meet-and-greets returned to the parks on Monday.

In February, the park made face coverings optional for visitors fully vaccinated for COVID in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola. The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.

The announcment was posted Tuesday on Disney’s website.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

