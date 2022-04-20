© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Disney World says face masks are now optional for all areas of the resort

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 20, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT
epcot
Pixabay
In February, Disney made face coverings optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola. The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.

Masks are still recommended, though not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation.

lt Disney World has lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on Florida property.

Masks are still recommended, though not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation.

The move comes after a nationwide mask mandate aboard public transportation struck down by a federal judge on Monday.


Character meet-and-greets returned to the parks on Monday. 

In February, the park made face coverings optional for visitors fully vaccinated for COVID in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola. The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.

The announcment was posted Tuesday on Disney’s website.

To read more about the change, and others at the parks, click on the link. 

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Health News Florida Disney WorldCOVID-19Coronavirus
Danielle Prieur
Related Content