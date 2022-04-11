Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Community activists in South Florida sprang into action after West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a house party.

They blitzed beaches and warned spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs cut with the dangerous synthetic opioid. They also offered them an antidote for overdoses, which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups have distributed more than 2,000 doses of Narcan, which can revive overdose victims.

The volunteer groups and sheriff’s office don’t have figures on how many of the distributed doses were actually used but believe the program has succeeded in raising awareness.

