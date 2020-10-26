-
Duval County saw a 25% increase in overdose 911 calls from mid-March until now, year over year. In response to the spike, the county is giving out free...
Bill To Streamline Life-Saving, Anti-Overdose Drug Naloxone In Schools Failed In Florida LegislatureParamedic Mark Rowley didn’t recognize the face of the young man on the stretcher. Until he looked past the oxygen mask and the wires, he saw only another…
Medicine cabinets at Florida schools could get a new addition: an antidote for people who overdose on opioids such as heroin.
A University of Central Florida researcher has designed technology that allows him to study opioid overdose and the antidotes used to reverse it without…
It can be hard enough finding a doctor who prescribes buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid addiction. But patients also report difficulty with pharmacies that refuse to stock the drug.
Pasco County has consistently ranked among the hardest hit areas of Florida throughout the opioid crisis. But county substance abuse and mental health...
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday received a bill that would authorize needle-exchange programs across the state. Lawmakers in 2016 approved allowing the…
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is reminding first responders to make sure they’re carrying NARCAN. That’s after a deputy and two firefighters fell ill…
In a growing number of states, patients who get opioids for serious pain may leave their doctors’ offices with a second prescription — for naloxone, a…
Members of the Pinellas County Legislative Delegation met Friday in St. Petersburg to give a heads-up on what their priorities will be during the...