Work begins on second medical tower at UF Health North in Jacksonville

UF Health is beginning work on a new six-story tower with 124 rooms at its UF North campus, a response to increasing medical needs in Northeast Florida.

Above the main floor, two floors will be dedicated to patients who require acute physical therapy. Two additional patient floors will be used for acute care, and one floor will be used primarily for ancillary services.

UF Health North opened the first phase of the campus in 2015, a medical office building at 15255 Max Leggett Parkway, near Interstate 95 east of River City Marketplace.

The first phase included an emergency room, outpatient surgery suites, imaging and other diagnostic services, and four floors of physicians’ offices. Phase 2 opened in May 2017 — a 92-bed inpatient tower that consists of five floors, four for patients with all private rooms.

The complex includes a 20-bed unit dedicated to labor and delivery and other women’s services, a 24-bed floor dedicated to intensive care, two 24-bed floors dedicated to general medical inpatients and one floor for administrative services, a chapel, a cafeteria and more.

The health system held a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday. Construction will begin this month with a target opening date of early 2024.

“UF Health North has become an integral part of this community since it opened seven years ago, and this expansion is another example of our dedication to the health and well-being of the people who live and work in this area,” CEO Russ Armistead said in a news release.

