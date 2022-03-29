Walmart to end cigarette sales in some Florida stores

Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its Florida stores, even though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator.

Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in Florida, California, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits.

Decisions about removing cigarettes will be made on a store-by-store basis.

Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest. Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and CVS Health did the same in 2014.

Walmart stopped selling e-cigarettes and other vaping products in 2019.

“We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business,” Walmart said in a prepared statement.