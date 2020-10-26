-
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a case about whether it is responsible for paying more than $100 million in a dispute…
Here's irony: tobacco plants may be key in preventing COVID-19. Two companies are using the plants to produce proteins for a vaccine. One candidate vaccine is already in a clinical trial.
A state appeals court Friday refused to reconsider a ruling that said R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is responsible for paying more than $100 million in a…
The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to take up a potentially far-reaching case that involves the death of a man who started smoking at age 12.The…
A South Florida appellate court has upheld a $7.25 million verdict against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in a case filed by a man who smoked two packs of…
Florida would tighten tobacco and vaping regulations as smoking, chewing tobacco and using electronic cigarettes would be off limits for anyone under age…
The first-ever Global Tobacco Industry Interference Index points to the creative rules that some nations use — and what happens when contact isn't policed.
Florida is not doing enough to prevent cancer or care for those who get it, according to a new report from the advocacy arm of the American Cancer Society.
The Senate majority leader wants to raise the age for tobacco sales to 21. An NPR review of once-secret documents shows how closely McConnell has worked with the industry over decades.
According to a study by the Institute of Medicine published in 2015, paid for by the United States Food and Drug Administration, raising the minimum age…