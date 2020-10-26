-
The first-ever Global Tobacco Industry Interference Index points to the creative rules that some nations use — and what happens when contact isn't policed.
Though tobacco ads have been banned from TV for about 50 years, the marketing of electronic cigarettes isn't constrained by the law. Public health advocates consider that a loophole that hurts kids.
A top executive for Juul Labs said that his company never intended its electronic cigarettes to be adopted by underage teenagers, as House lawmakers on…
In its latest effort to curb smoking by young people, the FDA wants to outlaw menthol cigarettes. The agency would also restrict sales of flavored e-cigarettes to reduce youth addiction to nicotine.
Slightly more than 13 percent of Florida adults smoked in 2017, but they go through more tobacco than average smokers nationally, a draft report given…
The Food and Drug Administration is proposing sweeping changes to how it regulates cigarettes and related products, including reducing the amount of nicotine allowed in tobacco cigarettes.
More than a decade after the Florida Supreme Court opened the floodgates for lawsuits against tobacco companies, an Atlanta-based appeals court this week…
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday asked a Palm Beach County circuit court to resolve a dispute about whether two tobacco companies have…
Pointing to problems with expert witnesses, an appeals court Wednesday rejected an $8 million verdict in a case filed by a man who said he suffered…
The Food and Drug Administration exercised its regulatory power to compel a tobacco company to stop selling cigarettes after the maker failed to show they don't raise new public health issues.