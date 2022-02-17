News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Publix lifts its mask mandate for most fully vaccinated workers
The company says the decision was made “as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine.” Customers have not been required to wear face masks for months.
Publix has dropped its mask mandate for most of its fully vaccinated employees. The Lakeland-based grocery chain’s new policy took effect on Valentine’s Day.
In a statement on its website, the company says the decision was made “as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine.”
Employees who are required to mask up due to their job duties or who are mandated to wear a mask under a local order or ordinance will still need to wear a facial covering.
Pharmacy workers, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask when distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the public.
Customers have not been required to wear face masks in Publix stores for months.
Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.