Publix to soon join rollout of free N95 masks

Publix is joining the federal government’s program to distribute free N95 masks as part of the effort to curb the coronavirus.

The supermarket chain confirms it will distribute the masks, but the details are still pending.

“We are awaiting further information on delivery schedules to determine when the masks will be available for distribution in our stores,” company spokeswoman Maria Brous says.

Previously, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Winn-Dixie were among the retailers to say they would offer the masks. Here is a list of retailers carrying the masks.

Two weeks ago, the Biden administration recently announced that it would distribute 400 million N95 masks at no cost. The masks come from the Strategic National Stockpile, which has a supply of more than 750 million.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said cloth masks are not effective at preventing the spread of the omicron variant and is recommending that people wear N95 or KN95 masks.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

