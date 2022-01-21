Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has finished chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday in Hardee County that she finished the treatments Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, she's fought really hard," DeSantis said. "We think she's responded very well. She's still got more stuff to do, but that's a big milestone."

The Republican governor said his wife is doing well and they “look forward to having good news” in the next next weeks or months.

Her diagnosis was made public in October. The 41-year-old Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband’s administration. The couple has three children together.

