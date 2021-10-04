Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis is battling breast cancer

Florida's first lady, Casey DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement in a statement Monday morning.

The statement did not give a prognosis, but the governor said his wife is "a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," the statement read. "As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady.

"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state."

Casey DeSantis, 41, has been involved in various initiatives, including Resiliency Florida, a partnership with professional sports organizations to raise awareness for mental health.

She also spearheaded an effort with the Florida Department of Education to make $2 million available to rural counties to increase access to telehealth, providing mental health services for schoolchildren.

The couple have three young children ranging in age from 18 months to 4 years old.

Casey DeSantis was a TV host at the Golf Channel and a reporter and a Jacksonville television news reporter in the early 2000s. She met Ron DeSantis, then a naval officer at Naval Station Mayport, on a golf course, and they married in 2010.

October is breast cancer awareness month.

This is a developing story.

