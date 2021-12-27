A third cruise ship based in South Florida has a COVID outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has taken place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this past week.

Carnival said in a statement Friday that an undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom caught the virus so the ship was denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba.

The ship has 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members returned to Miami on Sunday following an eight-day cruise. Passengers were required to be vaccinated and were tested before leaving Dec. 18.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line had two ships with COVID outbreaks in the past week. Passengers were required to be fully vaccinated or tested.

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas was denied entry to Curacao and Aruba after leaving Fort Lauderdale Dec. 18 on an eight-day cruise. It stayed at sea over Christmas before returning to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. Reportedly, at least 60 people tested positive and were isolation.

Also, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, which returned to Miami on Dec. 18, said at least 48 passengers had tested positive for COVID.

Meantime, Mexican officials said they prevented Holland America's Koningsdam from letting its passengers disembark in Puerto Vallarta on Thursday after 21 crew members tested positive. The ship, which left out of San Diego, returned to its California port on Sunday.



