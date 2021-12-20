Florida is way behind on getting booster shots to nursing home residents

Florida nursing homes rank third from the bottom nationally when it comes to the percentage of residents who’ve gotten COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The CDC reports that 81 percent of nursing home residents in Florida are fully vaccinated, but only 39 percent have gotten the booster or third dose.

Among U.S. states, only Arizona and Nevada are worse.

“[I]t’s clear that our state has more work to do to ensure that nursing home residents and staff have access to booster shots,” said Jeff Johnson, the AARP's Florida state director.

Early studies show that, though current vaccines are less effective against the highly transmissible omicron variant, the booster dramatically improves protection.



Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.