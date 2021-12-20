© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida is way behind on getting booster shots to nursing home residents

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published December 20, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST
Nursing home data shows the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccine boosters. Chart: CDC
Nursing home data shows the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccine boosters. Chart: CDC

The CDC reports that 81 percent of nursing home residents in the state are fully vaccinated, but only 39 percent have received a third dose.

Florida nursing homes rank third from the bottom nationally when it comes to the percentage of residents who’ve gotten COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The CDC reports that 81 percent of nursing home residents in Florida are fully vaccinated, but only 39 percent have gotten the booster or third dose.

Among U.S. states, only Arizona and Nevada are worse.

“[I]t’s clear that our state has more work to do to ensure that nursing home residents and staff have access to booster shots,” said Jeff Johnson, the AARP's Florida state director.

Early studies show that, though current vaccines are less effective against the highly transmissible omicron variant, the booster dramatically improves protection.

 
