Florida airports are prepared to enforce the latest federal travel rules

President Joe Biden’s latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will increase the hassle factor of flying into the United States, even for American citizens returning from overseas.

Beginning this week, travelers heading to the U.S. are required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight. The previous period was three days.

Also, Biden extended the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was scheduled to expire in mid-January.

The face mask requirement for traveling through airports and on planes has been extended through March 18, 2022. Our officers checking travel documents will request travelers temporarily lower their face mask to verify their identity. More, here: https://t.co/6quC4XBQvm pic.twitter.com/yipsmFPee9 — TSA (@TSA) December 2, 2021

Florida airports, already busy because of holiday travel, say they are prepared.

Transportation Security Administration officials at Orlando International will continue to be responsible for enforcing facial coverings for anyone 2 and older at the airport.

In a statement, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it, “remains committed to the safety and security of the traveling public, which includes adhering to federal health guidelines and protocols.”

Tampa International Airport issued a statement saying it "currently enforces the federal mask order in all indoor areas of TPA. Passengers and guests who forget masks when arriving at TPA can request them at the Information kiosk on Level 3 of the Main Terminal, or purchase them at various shops throughout the Airport."

Today, the White House announced an extension of its mask order, which requires all travelers, guests and employees to wear a face covering on airplanes, trains and buses as well as inside airports and other mass transit stations through March 18, 2022.https://t.co/RhLL3IJMY9 pic.twitter.com/ybPgFAQDBS — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) December 2, 2021

TSA Administrator David Pekoske has said frequently the combination of vaccinations and masks work and are highly effective in terms of slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the transportation system, and they make travel safer for everyone.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.



Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.