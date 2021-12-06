© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida airports are prepared to enforce the latest federal travel rules

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 6, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST
airport passenger with mask on
Pixabay
The TSA says combination of vaccinations and masks are highly effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the transportation system.

President Joe Biden has extended mask requirements and imposed new travel restrictions on international travelers as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads.

President Joe Biden’s latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will increase the hassle factor of flying into the United States, even for American citizens returning from overseas.

Beginning this week, travelers heading to the U.S. are required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight. The previous period was three days.

Also, Biden extended the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was scheduled to expire in mid-January.

Florida airports, already busy because of holiday travel, say they are prepared.

Transportation Security Administration officials at Orlando International will continue to be responsible for enforcing facial coverings for anyone 2 and older at the airport. 

In a statement, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it, “remains committed to the safety and security of the traveling public, which includes adhering to federal health guidelines and protocols.” 

Tampa International Airport issued a statement saying it "currently enforces the federal mask order in all indoor areas of TPA. Passengers and guests who forget masks when arriving at TPA can request them at the Information kiosk on Level 3 of the Main Terminal, or purchase them at various shops throughout the Airport."

TSA Administrator David Pekoske has said frequently the combination of vaccinations and masks work and are highly effective in terms of slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the transportation system, and they make travel safer for everyone.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Danielle Prieur
