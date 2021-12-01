© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Biden says the nation's HIV/AIDS strategy needs to confront inequity

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 1, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST
white house world aids day.jpeg
AP
The North Portico of the White House is adorned with a huge red ribbon to commemorate the annual World AIDS Day, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. The Biden administration in its new HIV/AIDS strategy is calling racism "a public health threat" that must be fully recognized as the world looks to end the epidemic.

The new strategy, which declares racism a “public health threat,” was released on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day.

President Joe Biden has unveiled his new HIV/AIDS strategy to end the more than 40-year-old epidemic, calling for a renewed focus on vulnerable Americans.

The new strategy asserts that gay and bisexual Black and Latino men are too often stigmatized even as they are disproportionately affected by HIV.

The new strategy, which declares racism a “public health threat,” was released Wednesday on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day. It is meant to serve as a framework for how the administration shapes its policies, research, programs and planning over the next three years.

The epidemic has killed more than 36 million worldwide, including 700,000 Americans.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News FloridaBiden administrationAIDSHIVWorld AIDS day
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content