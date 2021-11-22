Disney pauses its vaccine requirement for Florida workers

Disney has paused its vaccination requirement for workers at its Orlando theme parks.

The measure comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills into law banning businesses from enforcing vaccine mandates.

Larger businesses like Disney stand to lose $50,000 per violation of this law.

The company said for this reason it is pausing vaccine requirements that have been in place for union and nonunion workers at the Orlando theme parks since the fall. It is also putting applications for religious and medical exemptions to these vaccine requirements on hold.

In a statement to NPR, a Disney spokesperson said the company believes its "approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we've continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests."

Disney says more than 90% of its workers in Florida are fully vaccinated having gotten one of three available COVID-19 shots.

Unvaccinated employees at Walt Disney World Resort will now be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing as an extra safety measure.