© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Leon County schools drops out of the appeal of judge's decision on student mask mandates

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published November 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST
Leon school superintendent Rocky Hanna addresses reporters at a press conference
Leon school superintendent Rocky Hanna addresses reporters at a press conference

Leon’s withdrawal leaves only four districts continuing with the appeal: Miami-Dade, Broward, Alachua, and Duval.

The Leon County school district is dropping its appeal to a ruling over the state’s ban on mask mandates.

An administrative law judge recently ruled against Leon and five other districts and said the state’s Department of Health emergency rule on student masking strikes a balance in keeping kids safe in school.

In a statement announcing the exit, Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the district “no longer believes it's prudent for us to pursue a short-term legal remedy to determine where the line is drawn between state rights and the rights of our local school system.”

Hanna has maintained his reason for bringing the lawsuit is for the courts to decide where the line is between local control and state authority. The superintendent says the district will continue to advocate for local control.

Leon’s withdrawal leaves only four districts continuing with the appeal: Miami-Dade, Broward, Alachua, and Duval. Orange County Schools also dropped out of the appeal.

Attorneys for the school boards took the case Friday to the 4th District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach after an administrative law judge upheld the emergency rule. The boards filed a motion Monday asking the appeals court to put the case on a fast track.

The emergency rule, issued Sept. 22, said decisions to opt out of student mask requirements are at the “sole discretion” of parents or guardians. Also, it allowed students to attend school if they have been exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic, preventing districts from requiring quarantines for those students.

The Florida Department of Education has used the rule as a basis to impose financial penalties on districts that have required students to wear masks.

The school boards argued, in part, that the Department of Health overstepped its authority with the rule, which helped carry out a July 30 executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Leon was one of the last districts in the state to maintain a mandatory mask requirement with no parental opt-out for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The district repealed the mandate last month.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridaleon county schoolsCourtsappeals courtCoronavirusCoronavirus MasksCOVID-19education
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
Related Content