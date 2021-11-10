All Miami-Dade and Broward public school students can opt out of wearing masks

The Miami-Dade and Broward school districts are dropping mask mandates for all students, allowing parents to decide whether their children should wear a face covering.

Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Tuesday the decision was based on coronavirus cases in the county dropping. He said protocols could change if cases spike again.

Full implementation is Miami-Dade is expected by Friday since students are off from school Thursday for Veterans Day. Parents can access an opt-out form at any school or on the school district’s website, Carvalho said.

Carvalho's announcement comes a little over a week after the district said parents of high school and middle school students not in K-8 centers could opt out by filling out a form.

The Broward school board voted to end its mandate beginning Nov. 20. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright had recommended the change due to the decrease in cases in the county. The board had lifted the mandate at high schools on Oct. 26.

Miami-Dade is Florida's largest school district. Broward is the second largest.

The decisions come after a judge ruled last week that Gov. Ron DeSantis was within its authority to allow parents to opt out of strict mandates.

Read more at WLRN news partner the Miami Herald.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.