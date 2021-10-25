Jacksonville's Wolfson Children's Hospital announces its largest donation ever

Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville has received the largest donation in its 66-year history from a local family.

The hospital’s new critical care tower will be named for the benefactors, Dr. Thom and Pat Borowy. The family requested that the amount of the gift stay confidential.

“My family and I have grown to know the Baptist Health and Wolfson Children’s Hospital family very well throughout our careers and community involvement,” Dr. Borowy, a retired clinical psychologist, said in a news release. “We have been particularly moved by the stories of patients and families at Wolfson Children’s, who are in extremely difficult critical care situations, most often through no fault of their own."

The tower contribution is part of Wolfson Children’s five-year, $60 million capital campaign, which has raised $47 million so far and is now seeking public support.

The Borowy Family Children’s Critical Care Tower will open in January. The seven-story, $224 million building is at the entryway to the extended Baptist Medical Center and Wolfson Children’s campus in downtown Jacksonville.

It will include a 26-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and an 89-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Center.

Each room will be furnished with a private bath, sleep two parents and maximize natural light, which helps to promote well-being in postpartum mothers, infants and children.

The newly named tower also will feature advanced-level technology and equipment, including a dedicated Embrace Neonatal MRI system, designed for imaging the developing brains of the tiniest patients. It is the first system installed in Florida and one of three in the country.

