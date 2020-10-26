-
The Florida House speaker on Tuesday called into question the state’s COVID-19 death toll, warning that it was based on compromised data and used a…
In a little more than a month, the doors of the Florida Capitol are scheduled to swing open as 160 legislators get back to work in Tallahassee.The looming…
A candidate with a difference is running for State Senate District 23 in Sarasota. And if she wins, this difference could make a bit of history.
Florida Democratic lawmakers have failed to force the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state's contentious "stand your ground…
Calling the Hurricane Irma-related deaths of eight people in South Florida a preventable tragedy, a Plantation Democrat wants to force nursing homes to...
A Panhandle environmental group opposed to Florida’s sweeping new water quality standards is asking a federal judge to intervene.
After feeling the wind in their hair for 16 years, Florida motorcycle riders would have to strap on helmets again if Republican Representative Don...
Senate President Joe Negron is getting high marks from environmentalists for his campaign to clean up Lake Okeechobee runoff, but the Port St. Lucie...
Among the early bills already being filed for Florida’s 2017 legislative session is a measure from Rep. Dane Eagle , R-Cape Coral, that would increase...
After Florida voters gave the nod to pro-conservation candidates and saw through the utility industry’s $25 million campaign to squelch solar power,...