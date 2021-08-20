© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis: Federal Vaccine Mandate For Nursing Homes Could Spur Staffing Problems

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By News Service of Florida
Published August 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
Joe Biden, Ron DeSantis
Susan Walsh
/
AP
President Joe Biden, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a briefing with first responders and local officials in Miami, Thursday, July 1, 2021, on the condo tower that collapsed in Surfside, Fla., last week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says, "I think that there’s going to be a concern among these institutions about maintaining all the staff.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday raised questions about whether a federal move to require nursing home workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could hurt staffing levels in long-term care facilities.

DeSantis described an announcement Wednesday by the Biden administration about the vaccination requirement as a “massive hammer.” The White House said workers will have to be vaccinated at nursing homes that rely on Medicaid and Medicare funding.

“The issue’s going to be, what’s that going to do to the staffing? They’re already short-staffed. And there’s a lot of people that feel strongly against being mandated, that they think it should be something that they choose and they may have reasons why they make different choices. So I don’t know how it’s going to work. And I think that there’s going to be a concern among these institutions about maintaining all the staff,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Volusia County.

The mandate is expected to apply to more than 15,000 nursing homes nationally and is being pushed by the Biden administration as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Regulations will be published in September, according to a “fact sheet” the White House distributed Wednesday.

Florida nursing homes had the second-lowest percentage of vaccinated workers in the country during a four-week period in June and July, according to an AARP analysis released last week.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccinenursing homesRon DeSantisBiden administration
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content