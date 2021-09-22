© 2020 Health News Florida



unequal_shots_covid_v1-03_033121.png
Unequal Shots
In Fall 2020, WUSF began reporting on how distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine exposes inequities in Florida's health care system. Our stories focus on the voices of residents in communities of color and how Florida's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distribution affects them.WUSF’s reporting on disparities in health care access is funded in part by the COVID-19 Response Initiative of Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

Florida Matters: Reporters Discuss Our 'Unequal Shots' Series On Vaccine Inequities

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost,
Bradley George
Published September 22, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT

Kerry Sheridan and Stephanie Colombini spent several months listening to groups invested in the health of communities of color. In this episode of Florida Matters, they talk about the project.

On this week’s Florida Matters, we look at a Health News Florida-WUSF series called Unequal Shots.

Late last year, we began reporting on how distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine exposes inequities in Florida's health care system.

Reporters Kerry Sheridan and Stephanie Colombini and editor Julio Ochoa spent several months listening to groups invested in the health of communities of color. The goal was to give them a chance to share how they’ve been affected by Florida's handling of the pandemic.

They also looked at ways these communities are closing the gap.

The state reports 49% of white Floridians are vaccinated, compared with 31% of Black people. Rates for Hispanic Floridians lagged behind, but have now caught up.

In this episode, host Bradley George talks with Colombini and Sheridan about the project.

To read their stories on community efforts to vaccinate as many Black and Hispanic Floridians as possible, click here.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversation with Sheridan and Colombini by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

