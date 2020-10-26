-
People of African ancestry have been excluded from many studies of brain disorders. In Baltimore, scientists, doctors and community leaders are working to make neuroscience research more diverse.
African Americans are 2.4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white people, while Hispanic, Latinx, and indigenous groups are 1.5 more likely to...
According to data reported to the CDC, 121 children died from COVID-19 between February and July of this year. And 78% of the children who died were Hispanic, Black or Native American.
Pinellas County health workers are making it easier for residents in underserved neighborhoods to get tested for COVID-19. They're operating popup testing…
Old. Chronically ill. Black.People who fit this description are more likely to die from COVID-19 than any other group in the country.They are perishing…
Pointing to the pandemic's disproportionate toll on people of color, over 1,200 workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call on the agency to declare racism a public health crisis.
Unrest over social injustice spotlights the acute need for, and the high historical barriers to, mental health treatment for Black people facing layers of emotional pain.
An analysis of claims data shows stark racial disparities among Medicare beneficiaries diagnosed with COVID-19.
A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 25% of black respondents plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available, compared to 56% of whites.
Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. One reason may be that they face economic and cultural barriers to taking the medications that can prevent recurrence.