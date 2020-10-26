-
According to data reported to the CDC, 121 children died from COVID-19 between February and July of this year. And 78% of the children who died were Hispanic, Black or Native American.
-
Having darker skin reduces the risk of skin cancer, but doesn't eliminate it. Hispanics are less likely to be aware of that risk, and more apt to be diagnosed late, which can be deadly.
-
Hispanic advocates say at least 200,000 Latinos could get health insurance if Florida lawmakers choose to expand Medicaid.The National Council of La Raza…
-
Norma and Rodolfo Santaolalla have always worked but have never had health insurance. When the Arlington, Va., couple tried to apply online for coverage…
-
Luis Alejandro Larrorte has lived the past two decades in the United States -- all of it without health insurance.But the 56-year-old who sells cable…
-
Advocates for health insurance are calling on Hispanics to get insured under the Affordable Care Act. And they're asking those same people to vote against…