© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Sarasota Store Suing Florida Over Lack Of Vaccine Requirement

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bailey LeFever
Published September 21, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT
The store hopes to open in October with proof of vaccination required at entry.
The owners of Bead Abode, a Sarasota craft store, hope to open in October with proof of vaccination required at entry.

Safety measures like proof of vaccination will make customers feel more protected, the store's co-owner and legal counsel said. 

In some states, vaccination cards have become the golden ticket to restaurants, bars and stores. But in Florida, businesses are legally not allowed to require proof of vaccination for entry.

The owners of Bead Abode, a Sarasota craft store, are suing the Florida surgeon general over the law.

The store has been closed since March 2020 but wants to reopen its new location in October with safety protocols — such as a proof-of-vaccination requirement to protect customers, said Andrew Boyer, co-owner and legal counsel. 

Bead Abode has still been making online sales throughout the pandemic. But most regulars are eager to return in person, Boyer said.

Safety measures like proof of vaccination, also known as "vaccine passports," will make customers feel more protected, he added. 

 "They want us to provide them with the safest place to come and bead as possible,” he said. “We wouldn’t be pursuing it in this way if this wasn’t something they were asking for.” 

Under the law, which took effect July 1, a company — and any worker who enforces a vaccine requirement from customers — would each face a $5,000 fine.

Boyer said the fines are "completely excessive."

"It's devastating for small businesses and large businesses as well," he said. 

He also argues the law is unconstitutional. 

"It's an egregious government overreach and a violation of First Amendment free speech rights," Boyer said. 

The Florida Department of Health declined comment, saying it does not discuss pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19 Vaccine PassportCOVID-19SarasotabusinesseslawsuitsFlorida Surgeon General
Bailey LeFever
Related Content