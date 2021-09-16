© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

White House Offers Nicki Minaj A Call To Answer COVID Vaccine Questions

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT
Nicki Minaj
Charles Sykes
/
Invision/AP
The White House is offering to connect Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minaj made headlines this week when she noted in a tweet to her more than 22.6 million followers that she wouldn't get the shot until "I feel I've done enough research."

She then issued a tweet sharing an unverified story about a cousin's friend in Trinidad. Minaj asserted the individual "became impotent" and "his testicles became swollen" after receiving the shot. She later tweeted that "I never cited that as a reason I didn’t get vaccinated."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, dismissed the claim as misinformation during an interview Tuesday on CNN.

Minaj tweeted that she was invited to the White House, but the administration later said it would be a call.

The White House says it has offered such calls with others concerned about the vaccine, part of an aggressive public relations campaign to beat back disinformation about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

