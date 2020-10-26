-
The White House is again rejecting calls for a national mask-wearing mandate.White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says in an appearance on “Fox and…
Representatives from a number of states said the list provided to them for coronavirus testing contained labs that they already knew about, or ones that weren't approved for the testing.
Rick Bright, who filed a complaint after being removed from his government post working on the coronavirus, said he raised alarms about critical supply shortages early on.
President Trump once again broke with Dr. Fauci's assessment of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the doctor's observation that reopening too soon would lead to death was "not an acceptable answer."
First lady Melania Trump underwent a "successful" procedure Monday to treat a benign kidney condition and was expected to remain hospitalized for the rest…
The Trump administration has talked about prioritizing the opioid crisis, but states have seen little in the way of new resources. And, in some states, getting into treatment is becoming even harder.
A community outreach worker from Tampa's Moffitt Cancer Center was honored this morning as a "Champion of Change" by the Obama Administration.At the…