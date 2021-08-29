© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline, ICU Bed Demand Continues

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Published August 29, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT

The state reported that more than 3,000 patients have been treated in hospital ICUs in Florida every day since Aug. 9.

Florida’s latest coronavirus report continues to show there's high demand for intensive care unit hospital beds to treat people for COVID-19.

According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21,289 cases were reported late Saturday for people having tested positive for coronavirus. It brings the total number of cases to 3,200,682.

Hospitalizations decreased for the third consecutive day, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. On Saturday, 15,778 patients were being treated for COVID-19, a decline of 679 from the previous day.

However, more than 53 percent of staffed ICU beds at Florida hospitals were taken by 3,518 coronavirus patients. The state has reported more than 3,000 patients in the ICU every day since August 9.

Florida also recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths to 43,651.

While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are figured on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF.
See stories by Mary Shedden
Related Content