Lawsuit Challenges Jacksonville Private School’s Classroom Mask Mandate

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Vic Micolucci - News4Jax
Published August 30, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT
Episcopal School of Jacksonville sign
Episcopal School of Jacksonville's policies say a student must wear a mask in class for the first 30 days of school unless they’re fully vaccinated. If they have proof of vaccination, parents can opt out.

A group of parents take issue with a policy at the school that allows only students who are fully vaccinated to go without a face covering.

The Episcopal School of Jacksonville is in a legal battle as several parents are suing over the right for their children to go without masks in the classroom.

The parents take issue with a policy that allows only students who are fully vaccinated to go without a face covering.

According to policies posted on the school's website, a student must wear a mask in class for the first 30 days of school unless they’re fully vaccinated. If they have proof of vaccination, their parents can opt out.

However, the lawsuit challenges that is not fair, pointing out some children aren’t even old enough for the vaccine.

Jacksonville attorney Daniel Bean, who’s also co-counsel for Gov. Ron DeSantis in the legal challenge to the governor's executive order on mask mandates, represents seven Episcopal families claiming the policy is against the law.

Only state public schools were covered by the executive order, which was ruled unconstitutional by a Leon County judge on Friday.


Read the full story at News4Jax.com.

