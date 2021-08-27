Judge Blocks DeSantis' Order Banning Mask Mandates In Schools

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the school mask mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

Cooper's decision came after a three-day virtual hearing and as at least 10 Florida school boards voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out.

The parents DeSantis overstepped his authority when his administration said school districts couldn't order students to wear masks. DeSantis had warned "there will be consequences" for districts that defied the ban.

In court this week, lawyers for the parents say DeSantis's order violates a constitutional requirement that districts operate schools that are safe and secure. The state maintained parents have the ultimate authority to decide what's best for their kids.

Noting that the coronavirus — and particularly the delta variant — is highly contagious and sometimes fatal to children, Cooper urged people to take a step back, "We will not solve any issue if we can't sit down and work together and take positions recognizing what's going on is not some recent imposition or some attack on the country."

The coronavirus and the delta variant have ripped across Florida in recent months (an elementary school in Vero Beach shut down on Friday until after Labor Day). More people have been infected and hospitalized of COVID than at any point during the pandemic. The number of deaths, about 242 a day, is also near a record level.

DeSantis previously said he would appeal if the state lost.