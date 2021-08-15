© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CDC: Florida Posts Another Single-Day Record For COVID Cases On Saturday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published August 15, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT
CDC data show the state reported 25,991 new cases on Saturday. The five highest single-day reports of new cases have all come since Aug. 5.

Florida set another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state reported that 25,991 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 2,877,393.

The five highest single-day reports have all come since Aug. 5.

Florida recorded 27 new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths to 40,584.

While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. The CDC is now counting cases and deaths on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

Hospitalizations rose by 260 to 16,100 patients with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It's the sixth straight day Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record level.

Approximately 49.3% of staffed ICU beds were taken by 3,306 coronavirus patients.

