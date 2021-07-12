Two New Mosquito Species Found In Collier County

Two new mosquito species - one capable of transmitting yellow fever and Venezeuelan equine encephalitis - have been found in Collier County, officials said.

The Aedes scapularis, an invasive species, and Aedes tortili bring the total known species in Collier to 48.

The aggressive Aedes scapularis is capable of transmitting yellow fever and Venezuelan equine encephalitis. It is native to South America and the Caribbean and was most recently detected last year in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

A news release from the Collier Mosquito Control District said the two species were recently found in traps maintained by district staff. The Aedes scapularis was found in a trap in the South Bayshore area of Naples.

The Florida Department of Health has information on its website with tips for reducing their impact.

