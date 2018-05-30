© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Push For Mosquito Preparedness Among Floridians

WFSU | By Noah Hertz
Published May 30, 2018 at 2:38 PM EDT
mosquitos.png
Credit Florida Department of Health

Mosquitoes can be carriers for diseases the Florida Department of Health would rather not see this summer. 

Staying safe from mosquitos during the Florida summers is all about preparation. Chris Tittel, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, says mosquito repellant is a good place to start, but another great way to prevent mosquito borne illnesses is by doing a little detective work in your own backyard.

“With the hotter, warmer, wetter weather that we’re seeing here and these recurring showers that we’re seeing recently, I’m sure there’s a lot of water out there that people are going to have to be really detectives to look for in their yards. But anytime it rains, it’s always a good idea to go out there and make sure whatever standing water that’s out there is dumped.”

Tittel says some viruses can impact animals like Eastern equine. Horses, emus, llamas, or alpacas infected with EEE must be reported to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

