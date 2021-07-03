Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For July 2

The state's weekly COVID-19 report shows an increase in the positivity rate.

The Department of Health update for the period of June 25 to July 1 put the positivity rate at 5.2%, up from less than 4% the week before. It's the first time over 5% since early May.

Just over 11 million residents have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine, about 58% of the population. But the number of people getting vaccinated has declined steadily in the past four weeks.

Florida neared neared 38,000 resident deaths from the virus after adding 213 from the past week.

Each week, the Department of Health will provide these updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

Following is a summary from June 25-July 1, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,337,613 total positive cases, an increase of 15,978 from the previous week, according to state-provided figures.

Vaccinations: 11,001,713 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 132,325. In all, 58% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 5.2%, up from 3.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 37,985 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 213 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

(June 25 - July 1, 2021)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

WMFE's Joe Byrnes contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7